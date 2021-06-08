Football Football Juventus Women appoints former Arsenal boss Montemurro as manager Montemurro will take charge at Juve on July 1 after from leading Arsenal to a third-placed finish in the 2020-21 Women's Super League (WSL) season. Reuters 08 June, 2021 18:55 IST Montemurro steered Arsenal to the WSL title in 2019 - its first in seven years - and also guided them to Continental Cup success in 2018 during his tenure. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 08 June, 2021 18:55 IST Juventus Women has named former Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro as its new head coach, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday.Montemurro confirmed his departure from Arsenal in March and left the club in May after leading it to a third-placed finish in the 2020-21 Women's Super League (WSL) season.The 51-year-old Australian joined the north London side from Melbourne City in November 2017. He steered Arsenal to the WSL title in 2019 - its first in seven years - and also guided them to Continental Cup success in 2018 during his tenure.READ: The absentees: Players who will miss Euro 2020 Montemurro will take charge of the Italian side from July 1.Juventus, founded in 2017, won all 22 of its games in Serie A this season and retained the league title, but it was eliminated from the Champions League by Olympique Lyonnais in the round of 32. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.