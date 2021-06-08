Juventus Women appoints former Arsenal boss Montemurro as manager

Juventus Women has named former Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro as its new head coach, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday.

Montemurro confirmed his departure from Arsenal in March and left the club in May after leading it to a third-placed finish in the 2020-21 Women's Super League (WSL) season.

The 51-year-old Australian joined the north London side from Melbourne City in November 2017. He steered Arsenal to the WSL title in 2019 - its first in seven years - and also guided them to Continental Cup success in 2018 during his tenure.

READ: The absentees: Players who will miss Euro 2020

Montemurro will take charge of the Italian side from July 1.

Juventus, founded in 2017, won all 22 of its games in Serie A this season and retained the league title, but it was eliminated from the Champions League by Olympique Lyonnais in the round of 32.