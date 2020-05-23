Football Football K League 1: Suwon Bluewings up and running with win at last There was a long-awaited win for Suwon Bluewings on Saturday, while Gwangju fell to defeat at Sangju Sangmu. Joe Wright 23 May, 2020 19:01 IST Adam Taggart in action for Suwon Bluewings in the game against Incheon United. - Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images Joe Wright 23 May, 2020 19:01 IST Suwon Bluewings got its first points of the K League 1 season as it held out for a 1-0 victory over Incheon United. Lee Lim-saeng's side had been on a five-match losing run in all competitions stretching back to September, having surrendered a two-goal lead against Ulsan Hyundai last week. A penalty from Yeom Ki-hun just past the hour mark was enough to end that streak and give Suwon its first three points of 2020. Sangju Sangmu made it two wins in a row as it held out for a 1-0 victory against Gwangju. Kang Sang-woo's deflected effort after just five minutes was enough to sink Gwangju and lift the host into eighth.READ: K-League: Osmar scores winner in Seoul's 2-1 win over Pohang There were nine minutes of injury time at the end of the second half after Kim Hyo-gi required lengthy treatment, having seemingly been knocked unconscious after colliding with Sangju goalkeeper Hwang Byeong-geun. Earlier, Gangwon and Seongnam played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Gangneung Stadium. Ko Moo-yeol put the home side ahead after 17 minutes, but Kwon Soon-hyung levelled 11 minutes after half-time with his first goal since joining Seongnam from Jeju United. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos