Football Football K League 1: Seongnam's Kis leaves sour taste for Seoul Tomislav Kis came off the bench to make the difference for Seongnam in Seoul, while Pohang Steelers won handsomely against Incheon United. John Skilbeck 31 May, 2020 20:26 IST FC Seoul's World Cup Stadium - Getty Images John Skilbeck 31 May, 2020 20:26 IST Tomislav Kis struck at the death to give unbeaten Seongnam a 1-0 win at FC Seoul in K League 1 on Sunday.The Croatian striker chose his moment well, tapping home in the 89th minute after a cross-shot was only parried by Seoul goalkeeper Yu Sang-hun.READ | Garitano rewarded with Athletic contract extension after reaching Copa final Kis had only come off the bench with seven minutes remaining, and his intervention moved Seongnam to eight points from its opening four games, putting it third and just a point behind early leader Jeonbuk Motors.Pohang Steelers swept to a 4-1 win at Incheon United thanks to goals from Stanislav Iljutcenko, Ha Chang-rae, Lee Seung-mo and Song Min-kyu. Winless Incheon's reply came from Kim Ho-nam.