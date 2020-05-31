K League 1: Seongnam's Kis leaves sour taste for Seoul

Tomislav Kis struck at the death to give unbeaten Seongnam a 1-0 win at FC Seoul in K League 1 on Sunday.

The Croatian striker chose his moment well, tapping home in the 89th minute after a cross-shot was only parried by Seoul goalkeeper Yu Sang-hun.

Kis had only come off the bench with seven minutes remaining, and his intervention moved Seongnam to eight points from its opening four games, putting it third and just a point behind early leader Jeonbuk Motors.

Pohang Steelers swept to a 4-1 win at Incheon United thanks to goals from Stanislav Iljutcenko, Ha Chang-rae, Lee Seung-mo and Song Min-kyu. Winless Incheon's reply came from Kim Ho-nam.