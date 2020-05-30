Football Football Havertz takes Leverkusen past Freiburg but suffers injury Bayer Leverkusen got back to winning ways on Friday, securing a slender 1-0 win over Freiburg thanks to the in-form Kai Havertz. Ryan Benson 30 May, 2020 09:18 IST Bayer Leverkusen players celebrate Kai Havertz's strike against Freiburg on Friday. - Getty Images Ryan Benson 30 May, 2020 09:18 IST Kai Havertz scored in a 1-0 victory at Freiburg on Friday to move Bayer Leverkusen up to third in the Bundesliga at least until Sunday, but the Germany star also suffered a late injury.Leverkusen was the superior side in a generally low-key contest, playing some eye-catching football on occasions as it bounced back from a shock 4-1 defeat to Wolfsburg on Tuesday.RELATED| Leverkusen ousted by Wolfsburg, Monchengladbach held by Bremen The visiting side was fortunate to be on level terms at half-time, as Roland Sallai fed Lucas Holer in behind Sven Bender, but the forward failed to hit the target when one-on-one with Lukas Hradecky.Leverkusen capitalised early in the second half. Leon Bailey, who had been a source of frustration, twisted and turned his way into the Freiburg penalty area and played a reverse pass to Havertz, who somehow poked his effort through the legs of Alexander Schwolow from an acute angle.RELATED| Leverkusen boss Bosz allays Havertz injury concerns Havertz trudged off just past the hour after picking up what appeared to be a minor knock, but Leverkusen held on for a slender win – Hradecky making sure of the victory late on when turning a Nils Petersen effort around the post.Leverkusen moved a point clear of RB Leipzig, which, along with Borussia Monchengladbach, can usurp Peter Bosz's side again when they face Cologne and Union Berlin respectively. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos