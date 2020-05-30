Football Football Leverkusen boss Bosz allays Havertz injury concerns Bayer Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz said Kai Havertz is "fine" after the in-form star suffered a late injury in Friday's victory over Freiburg. Sacha Pisani 30 May, 2020 09:24 IST Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz is one of the most sought-after footballers currently, with the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Manchester United linked to him. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 30 May, 2020 09:24 IST Bayer Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz said Kai Havertz is "fine" after the in-form star suffered a late injury in Friday's victory over Freiburg.Havertz scored the winning goal as Leverkusen moved up to third in the Bundesliga by edging Freiburg 1-0 away from home.RELATED| Havertz takes Leverkusen past Freiburg but suffers injury The in-demand Germany international, who made it five goals in four games since the coronavirus-enforced break ended this month, hobbled off just past the hour with a knock but Bosz allayed the injury concerns."He is fine. I don't know how bad it is, but I think he's gonna be okay," Bosz said after the match.It was a record-breaking outing for Havertz, who has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.RELATED| Havertz continues purple patch with Leverkusen The 20-year-old midfielder scored his 35th Bundesliga goal, making him the first player under the age of 21 to reach that total."I'm very happy for him, of course," Leverkusen team-mate Leon Bailey told bundesliga.com. "He's very, very talented - I think we all know that.""For him to be able to be doing that gives young players a vision," Bailey added. "Anything is possible once you work hard. I think Kai Havertz is a very hardworking player."He's smart, and very intelligent on the pitch. I hope he continues to do this and help the team as much as possible because we need him." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos