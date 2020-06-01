Transfer Rumours: Man Utd leading Havertz race, Pogba open to PSG move

Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich… take your pick.

Kai Havertz is not short of options following his stunning form for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

As clubs queue up to sign Havertz, a Premier League giant is reportedly leading the race. United is the favourite to sign in-demand Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz, according to The Sun.

Havertz has been linked to the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid after his exploits for Bundesliga outfit Leverkusen. United is ready to swoop for Havertz, as well as Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho.

Transfer round-up

- Paul Pogba is open to swapping United for Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain, as per Le10Sport. Linked to former club Juventus and La Liga giant Madrid, PSG has emerged as a possible destination for the disgruntled Frenchman.

- Manchester City is determined to sign Juve centre-back Leonardo Bonucci, but Calciomercato claims the Serie A side is unwilling to sell the key defender.

- Barcelona is positive about signing Lautaro Martinez from Inter following Mauro Icardi's move to PSG, claims Mundo Deportivo. Inter recouped at least €50million after Icardi's loan deal at PSG became permanent. While Barca is aware it will be difficult to prise Martinez to Camp Nou, the La Liga champion sees Icardi's transfer positively.

- Chelsea is leading the race to sign Barca outcast Philippe Coutinho, according to the Daily Express. Coutinho has spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern but the German giant opted not to exercise its transfer option. Now, Chelsea is prepared to bring the former Liverpool star back to the Premier League on loan. Tottenham has also been linked.

- Juve's Douglas Costa is wanted by Atletico Madrid. That is according to Calciomercato, which claims Atletico wants to bring in the Brazilian attacker in exchange for either Thomas Partey or Stefan Savic. Costa has been linked to United, while Arsenal is eyeing Partey.