Havertz continues purple patch with Leverkusen

Kai Havertz is said to be of interest to Premier League clubs, and the Bayer Leverkusen man showed why he is so highly rated on Saturday.

John Skilbeck
23 May, 2020

Kai Havertz showed again why he is drawing attention from many of Europe's top clubs when he continued his purple patch with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Germany forward put the finishing touch to a swift counter-attack in the seventh minute at Borussia Monchengladbach.

It meant that Havertz played his part in a Leverkusen goal for the sixth successive game, achieving such a streak for the first time in his career.

Havertz then scored his second goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 58th minute, restoring visitor Leverkusen's lead after Gladbach had pulled level.

That meant he had scored six times and claimed three assists across his past half a dozen appearances.

The brace boosted Havertz's figures for 2020 to 18 goal involvements - 11 goals and seven assists - a higher combined total than any other player in the Bundesliga since the turn of the year.

Havertz has been linked with English giants Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool in recent weeks.