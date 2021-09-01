Football Football Leeds midfielder Phillips voted fans' England's player of the year Kalvin Phillips won the award ahead of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling. Reuters 01 September, 2021 19:12 IST Kalvin Phillips beat Raheem Sterling to the England men's senior player of the year award voted by the fans. - Action Images via Reuters Reuters 01 September, 2021 19:12 IST Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been voted England men's senior player of the year by fans, the national team said on Wednesday.The 25-year-old won the award ahead of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.Phillips enjoyed a breakthrough season at Leeds last term, helping Marcelo Bielsa's promoted side finish an impressive ninth in the Premier League.He made his first appearance for England in September last year, quickly becoming a mainstay in central midfield and starting all games for the side at Euro 2020, where it lost to Italy in the final on penalties.Gareth Southgate's men take on Hungary in World Cup qualifying on Thursday, followed by games against Andorra and Poland. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :