Kane sends Tottenham into FA Cup fourth round

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane moved to within one goal of the club’s record scorer Jimmy Greaves with the only goal in a 1-0 win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane scores the first goal past Portsmouth’s Joshua Griffiths.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores the first goal past Portsmouth's Joshua Griffiths. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Kane had hardly been in the game in a dull opening half but curled home a superb effort five minutes into the second period to take his Tottenham tally to 265 goals.

Xavi urges Barcelona to improve finishing as Lewandowski misses Atletico trip

Eight-time FA Cup winners Tottenham, who lost to Portsmouth in the 2010 semifinal, failed to register a shot on target against its third-tier opponents in the first half but improved after the break to dominate.

After Kane broke the deadlock with his 17th club goal this season, midfielder Oliver Skipp wasted a great chance to make it 2-0 as Tottenham eased through with few alarms.

Premier League Leicester City, who won the Cup in 2021, also reached the fourth round with a 1-0 win at Gillingham who are bottom of the Football League.

Southampton put aside its poor Premier League form to come from behind to beat fellow top flight side Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park with Adam Armstrong scoring the winner.

