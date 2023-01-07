Kane sends Tottenham into FA Cup fourth round

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane moved to within one goal of the club’s record scorer Jimmy Greaves with the only goal in a 1-0 win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Kane had hardly been in the game in a dull opening half but curled home a superb effort five minutes into the second period to take his Tottenham tally to 265 goals.

Eight-time FA Cup winners Tottenham, who lost to Portsmouth in the 2010 semifinal, failed to register a shot on target against its third-tier opponents in the first half but improved after the break to dominate.

After Kane broke the deadlock with his 17th club goal this season, midfielder Oliver Skipp wasted a great chance to make it 2-0 as Tottenham eased through with few alarms.

Premier League Leicester City, who won the Cup in 2021, also reached the fourth round with a 1-0 win at Gillingham who are bottom of the Football League.

Southampton put aside its poor Premier League form to come from behind to beat fellow top flight side Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park with Adam Armstrong scoring the winner.