Karim Benzema scores in his final game for Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s star forward and captain Karim Benzema, who is set to leave the club after a 14-year career at the end of the 2022-23 season, scored in the final game for his side.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 23:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Karim Benzema scores the team's first goal from a penalty kick during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Athletic Club. | Photo Credit: Florencia Tan Jun
Karim Benzema scores the team’s first goal from a penalty kick during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Athletic Club. | Photo Credit: Florencia Tan Jun
infoIcon

Karim Benzema scores the team’s first goal from a penalty kick during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Athletic Club. | Photo Credit: Florencia Tan Jun

Real Madrid’s star forward and captain Karim Benzema, who is set to leave the club after a 14-year career at the end of the 2022-23 season, scored in the final game for his side, against Athletic Club on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Benzema scored from a penalty to make it 1-1, after Madrid defender Eder Militao was fouled inside the box. The French forward, whose Madrid goal tally now stands at 354, was soon subbed off and received a standing ovation from the fans.

He has secured a total of 25 titles with Real, including five UEFA Champion Trophy and four league titles. Benzema was honoured with the prestigious Ballon d’Or award in 2022 after playing a crucial role in Madrid’s success in the La Liga, UEFA Champions League and the Super Cup in the 2021/22 season, scoring 44 goals.

The club has announced that it will host an “institutional act of tribute and farewell” for Benzema next Tuesday at the Real Madrid City, in the presence of president Florentino Perez.

There have been rumours circulating about a lucrative three-year deal for Benzema from Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad, that will see him earn close to €100 million per year. He allegedly held talks with former teammate Cristian Ronaldo before taking a decision.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
