Benzema coy on Real Madrid future: “At the moment I’m in Madrid”

The forward was then asked if he planned to address the Real fans about his future and said: “Why do I have to talk about the future? I am at Real Madrid. The reality is different, not what is said on the internet.”

Published : Jun 01, 2023 23:29 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema receives the Marca Legend Award.
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema receives the Marca Legend Award. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema receives the Marca Legend Award. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema was reluctant to talk about his future on Thursday, fuelling speculation he could move to Saudi Arabia in the close season following 14 trophy-laden years.

After the 35-year-old striker was awarded the Marca Legend prize at a ceremony organised by the Spanish sports publication, the Frenchman was asked if he was staying at Real Madrid.

Mourinho after Europa League loss: Too tired to fight every time

“Saturday I have a game (against Athletic Bilbao), tomorrow I have a training session ... so at the moment I’m in Madrid,” Benzema said.

The forward was then asked if he planned to address the Real fans about his future and said: “Why do I have to talk about the future? I am at Real Madrid. The reality is different, not what is said on the internet.”

The Ballon d’Or winner looked set to stay in Madrid for another year after a season in which he struggled with injuries and missed out on France’s World Cup squad in Qatar.

However, according to widespread media reports Benzema has been offered a deal worth more than 100 million euros ($110.08 million) by Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad.

His former Real team mate Cristiano Ronaldo signed a 2-1/2 year contract, estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros, with Al Nassr in December.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
