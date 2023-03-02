Karnataka realising the benefit of its improving league system in Bengaluru

Karnataka senior men’s football team head coach Ravi Babu Raju has told the players not to celebrate till they achieve their goal of winning the Santosh Trophy. Raju and all the players are aware that the National football championship crown last came to the state 54 years ago, and it would require determination and resolve to regain supremacy.

Karnataka is back in the news for reaching the Santosh Trophy final after 46 years and is now looking to emulate what Mysore achieved in the 1968-69 season, the last time the coveted trophy reached Bengaluru. According to Raju, the Karnataka side is reaping the harvest of the improvements made by the teams in the Bangalore Super Division league.

Thank you to @FIFAcom and President Gianni Infantino that 1.37 billion Indians truly appreciate your support for the Santosh Trophy.



with the finals being played in Riyadh,Saudi Arabia on 4th March 2023, live on Youtube @indianfootballpic.twitter.com/FpeMKg7xKS — Kalyan Chaubey (@kalyanchaubey) March 2, 2023

“We have done our scouting based on the performance of the players in the Bangalore Super League. The result we see now is the good work of the coaches of the Super Division teams like Bengaluru FC, Sporting Club Bengaluru and Kickstart FC, which have mostly contributed to the formation of the team,” Raju said.

Take the case of the versatile defender Robin Singh, who contributed to two of the three goals of Karnataka’s 3-1 win against Services in the semifinals on Wednesday. The player came up through the youth system of Bengaluru FC, and that was evident in his performance as he scored a nice goal from a free-kick and later took a long throw that helped his colleague Sunil Kumar to make it 3-1. Robin’s teammates like Jacob John and Ankith Padmanabhan, who form the nucleus of the team’s offensive plan, have all come through the youth development initiatives of the clubs like Bengaluru FC and are proving their merit in the decisive stages of the National Championship.

The resurgence of football in Karnataka is happening on the enterprise of teams like Bengaluru FC, which has an academy in place in Bellary. It has nurtured talents under qualified coaches for around a decade and has helped in creating a talent pool that is serving different teams in the Bangalore Super Division.

Jacob John, who started his football lessons in Abu Dhabi, is also a product of the Bengaluru FC youth system. Jacob is currently with SC Bengaluru and is now looking to make it to the Indian Super League (ISL). Ankith, who plays as a forward, has honed his skills in Bengaluru FC’s reserve team. His performance in the Santosh Trophy has been impressive, and the player hopes his performance will win him a ticket to the senior team soon.