Karnataka outplays Services to reach the Santosh Trophy final after 46 years

Karnataka outplayed a strong Services 3-1 in the second semifinal of the 76th National Championship for Santosh Trophy on Wednesday. Services went in the lead late in the 40th minute through a Bikash Thapa goal, but Karnataka rebounded quickly by finding the equaliser in the 42nd minute when Robin Yadav swerved home a delectable free-kick.

Karnataka went into the lead in the injury-time of the opening half when Ankith P. finished a nice counter attack to give his team the vital advantage just before the break.

Also Read Meghalaya edges out Punjab to reach maiden Santosh Trophy final

Karnataka continued to enjoy the tactical advantage after the interval and did well by employing a counter pressing approach to offstage Services’ attempts to get back in the game. Karnataka used the flanks well and took the attack to the Services half in regular intervals.

Karnataka sealed the match in the 77th minute when Robin Yadav essayed a long throw that saw the ball landing deep inside the Services box.

The home defenders scurried to defend and ended up heading the ball further towards the goal. Substitute wing-back M. Sunil Kumar charged up through the far end to volley home. The much-deserved win ensured Karnataka reached the finals of the Santosh Trophy after a break of 46 years (last played in 1975-76). It meets Meghalaya in the title clash on Saturday.