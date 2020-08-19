ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters signs 18-yr-old Givson Singh

Eighteen-year-old Givson Singh Moirangthem has joined Kerala Blasters FC for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

The young and talented attacking midfielder will be joining the club from Indian Arrows, where he made 16 appearances and contributed with two goals, two assists during the I-League 2019-20.

Hailing from Moirang, a small town in the football passionate state of Manipur, Givson started his footballing journey with Punjab FC, where his outstanding performances paved way to the India youth set-up. In 2016, he was brought into All India Football Federation’s Elite Academy. He spent three years in training before joining the Indian Arrows.

Givson was also an integral part of the U-16 Indian national team that reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship in Malaysia. He has represented the India U-17 team several times and made his U-19 debut against Russia in an international friendly on 4 June, 2019.

“My fascination for football started when I was a little boy and has only kept building over the years. I’m extremely glad to be a part of Kerala Blasters, a club that belongs to an equally or more passionate state as mine for the sport. My career has just begun and I have bigger dreams to achieve, for myself and for the team,” said Givson.

“Givson is one of the best players in Indian Arrows and has always shown maturity beyond his age. He’ll be a good addition to our squad. I’m sure he'll scale to greater heights if he continues working as hard,” said Ishfaq Ahmed, Assistant Coach, Kerala Blasters FC.