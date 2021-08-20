Kerala Blasters FC loses pre-season game

Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters FC lost to Kerala United FC by a lone goal in its first pre-season match at the Sports Academy ground, Panampilly Nagar, on Friday evening.

The Blasters began their training three weeks ago for this year's ISL and their foreign players are yet to join the team.

The Blasters play Kerala United, the Kerala Premier League semifinalist, again on August 27 and Jammu and Kashmir Bank FC on September 3.