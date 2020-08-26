Football Football ISL 2020-21: Midfielder Rohit Kumar joins Kerala Blasters FC Delhi-born Rohit started his career at the Bhaichung Bhutia Football School before joining the DSK Shivajians LFC Academy. He was part of India U-19 in 2015. Team Sportstar Kolkata 26 August, 2020 18:51 IST Rohit Kumar had captained Delhi in the B.C. Roy Trophy in 2013 and was part of the India U-19 squad in 2015. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar Kolkata 26 August, 2020 18:51 IST Kerala Blasters FC has signed up 23-year-old midfielder Rohit Kumar for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).The Delhi born player started his career at the Bhaichung Bhutia Football School before joining the DSK Shivajians LFC Academy.The youngster had captained Delhi in the B.C. Roy Trophy in 2013 and was part of the India U-19 squad in 2015. In 2016, he was promoted to the senior team for the Durand Cup. The right-footer proved his consistency in the I-League that season, which earned him a contract with FC Pune City in the ISL.READ| ISL: Midfielder Germanpreet Singh extends stay at Chennaiyin FC Rohit completed two seasons with Pune, scoring two goals, before moving to Hyderabad FC for the sixth edition of the ISL. He featured in nine matches and scored a goal for the new franchise.“Joining Kerala Blasters was an easy decision for me since I’ve always wanted to play for the club. I hope to improve myself as a player every day, with the help of my coaches, teammates, management and specially the fans, to contribute to the vision of the club. With the support of my new squad, I wish to lift trophies for Kerala Blasters in the near future, because this club truly deserves it,” said Kumar.“He is yet another quality addition to our midfield. I hope he explores all his potential with the team and we are ready to support him in the best possible manner,” said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos