ISL 2020-21: Midfielder Rohit Kumar joins Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC has signed up 23-year-old midfielder Rohit Kumar for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Delhi born player started his career at the Bhaichung Bhutia Football School before joining the DSK Shivajians LFC Academy.

The youngster had captained Delhi in the B.C. Roy Trophy in 2013 and was part of the India U-19 squad in 2015. In 2016, he was promoted to the senior team for the Durand Cup. The right-footer proved his consistency in the I-League that season, which earned him a contract with FC Pune City in the ISL.

Rohit completed two seasons with Pune, scoring two goals, before moving to Hyderabad FC for the sixth edition of the ISL. He featured in nine matches and scored a goal for the new franchise.

“Joining Kerala Blasters was an easy decision for me since I’ve always wanted to play for the club. I hope to improve myself as a player every day, with the help of my coaches, teammates, management and specially the fans, to contribute to the vision of the club. With the support of my new squad, I wish to lift trophies for Kerala Blasters in the near future, because this club truly deserves it,” said Kumar.

“He is yet another quality addition to our midfield. I hope he explores all his potential with the team and we are ready to support him in the best possible manner,” said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters.