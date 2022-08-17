Indian Super League side, Kerala Blasters was forced to cut short its pre-season in UAE after FIFA banned AIFF.

The ISL runner-up were scheduled to play against three top sides from UAE as part of its preparation for the upcoming ISL season which will now not take place due to the sanctions as part of the ban.

The tour was supposed to begin with a clash against UAE Pro League side, Al-Nasr SC , on August 20.

The Kerala-based side had picked all of its foreign acquisitions for the tour.

In a statement, the club says it has made alternate arrangements for the team to continue training in Dubai.