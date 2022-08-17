Football

Kerala Blasters’ pre-season games in UAE scrapped due to FIFA ban on AIFF

The pull out comes out after FIFA’s ban on AIFF, which extended to all of its affiliated clubs.

Team Sportstar
17 August, 2022 22:16 IST
Kerala Blasters had opted to field its reserve side player in the Durand Cup after its first team players were sent to UAE for ISL preparation

Kerala Blasters had opted to field its reserve side player in the Durand Cup after its first team players were sent to UAE for ISL preparation | Photo Credit: R.PARTHIBHAN

Indian Super League side, Kerala Blasters was forced to cut short its pre-season in UAE after FIFA banned AIFF.

The ISL runner-up were scheduled to play against three top sides from UAE as part of its preparation for the upcoming ISL season which will now not take place due to the sanctions as part of the ban.

RELATED - AIFF-FIFA CONTROVERSY EXPLAINED

The tour was supposed to begin with a clash against UAE Pro League side, Al-Nasr SC , on August 20.

The Kerala-based side had picked all of its foreign acquisitions for the tour.

In a statement, the club says it has made alternate arrangements for the team to continue training in Dubai.

