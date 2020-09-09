Kerala Blasters signs teenage goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill

Kerala Blasters has announced the signing of goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill on Wednesday. The 19-year old has signed a two-year contract with the Indian Super League club.

Born in Ludhiana, Punjab, he started his footballing career with the Chandigarh Football Academy in 2014. In 2017 he was selected to the AIFF Elite Academy to prepare for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

The same year he signed with I-League side Indian Arrows and made over 30 appearances for the club over 2 seasons. He moved to Bengaluru FC last year but leaves the side after making just appearance over the course of the season.

“The management was very genuine when they explained their future plans for myself and the team. This motivated me to move to Kerala Blasters FC,” said Prabhsukhan Gill.

Speaking about the new recruit, KBFC assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed said, “As a 19-year old, Prabhsukhan is very mature for his age and a confident goalkeeper too. He is one of the very few goalkeepers in India who is very good with his hands and feet. His signing reinforces our trust in young talents and our focus on their growth and development. I am very excited to see him join us and am positive that he will be a good addition to the squad.”