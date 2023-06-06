Magazine

Kerala Blasters to temporarily pause women’s team

Kerala Blasters on Tuesday announced the temporary pause of its women’s team due to financial sanctions imposed by the All India Football Federation.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 11:40 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image
Representative Image | Photo Credit: Twitter/Kerala Blasters
infoIcon

Representative Image | Photo Credit: Twitter/Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters on Tuesday announced the temporary pause of its women's team due to financial sanctions imposed by the All India Football Federation.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the temporary pause of our Women’s Team. This decision has been necessitated by the recent financial sanctions imposed on our club by the football federation. While we respect the authority and decisions of the federation, we cannot deny our disappointment at the impact it is likely to have across various functions of our Club,” the statement said.

Blasters were fined Rs 4 crore by the AIFF for the walkout in the ISL playoff game against Bengaluru FC last season.

The women’s team was formed last July.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Kerala Blasters /

Indian Super League

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

