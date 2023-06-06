Kerala Blasters to temporarily pause women’s team

Published : Jun 06, 2023 11:40 IST - 1 MIN READ

Kerala Blasters on Tuesday announced the temporary pause of its women’s team due to financial sanctions imposed by the All India Football Federation.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the temporary pause of our Women’s Team. This decision has been necessitated by the recent financial sanctions imposed on our club by the football federation. While we respect the authority and decisions of the federation, we cannot deny our disappointment at the impact it is likely to have across various functions of our Club,” the statement said.

Blasters were fined Rs 4 crore by the AIFF for the walkout in the ISL playoff game against Bengaluru FC last season.

The women’s team was formed last July.

