Football

Kerala Blasters vs Sreenidi Deccan LIVE Score, Super Cup 2023: Kerala aims SF spot with win; KBFC 0-0 SDEC after 10 minutes

Super Cup 2023: Follow for the highlights, updates, stats and highlights from the Super Cup fixture between Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   12 April, 2023 17:05 IST
Kerala Blasters FC team in the practice session before the game against Sreenidi FC

Kerala Blasters FC team in the practice session before the game against Sreenidi FC | Photo Credit: Twitter/Indian Football Team

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Coverage of the Super Cup 2023 fixture between Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters happening at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Wednesday. This is Mayank bringing you all the updates.

April 12, 2023 17:05
5’

Bidyashagar and Rahul KP tries to make a move from the right channel but the defence of Deccan has enough numbers to counter the run.

April 12, 2023 17:03
3’

Deccan has the ball possession, Hassan has the ball in the midfield but Ayush Adhikari tackles him, a foul conceded by Kerala in the early minutes.

April 12, 2023 17:02
1’

And the Manjappada army started their chants with the kick-off. Massive support for the local team in Kozhikode.

April 12, 2023 17:01
3,2, and 1.....Here we go!

A referee from the whistle as we are underway at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

April 12, 2023 16:53
Super Cup - Group A - Points Table
  • Kerala Blasters - 3 points
  • Bengaluru FC - 1 point
  • Sreenidi Deccan - 1 point
  • RoundGlass Punjab - 0 point

April 12, 2023 16:46
Moments away from the kick off
April 12, 2023 16:40
Recent form
  • Sreenidi Deccan: D-W-L-D-D
  • Kerala Blasters: W-L-L-L-L
    • April 12, 2023 16:35
    On time!
    April 12, 2023 16:33
    Head-to-head

    Kerala Blasters is yet to play a competitive game against Sreenidi Deccan.

    • Total matches: 0 games | Kerala Blasters: 0 win | Sreenidi Deccan: 0 win | Draws: 0

    April 12, 2023 16:26
    Full Sqauds - Sreenidi Deccan
    • Goalkeepers: Aryan Lamba, Jaspreet Singh, Harsh Patil
    • Defenders: Ashraf Mondal, Bijay Chhetri, Arijit Bagui, Dinesh Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Umashankar, Mohammed Awal
    • Midefielders: Phalguni Singh, Mayakkannan, Stanislas Ankira, Faysal Shayesteh, Arun Kumar, Sriram Boopathi, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte
    • Forwards: Ramhlunchhunga, Louis Ogana, Rilwan Hassan, David Castaneda, Roaenberg Gabriel

    Coach: Carlos Vaz Pinto

    April 12, 2023 16:17
    Full squads - Kerala Blasters
    • Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, Muheet Shabir
    • Defenders: Victor Mongil, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy Varghese, Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Muhammed Saheef, Thejas Krishna
    • Midfielders: Danish Farooq, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Mohammed Azhar, Vibin Mohanan
    • Forwards: Bryce Brian Miranda, Saurav Mandal, Rahul K.P, Sahal Abdul Samad, Nihal Sudeesh, Bidyashagar Singh, Sreekuttan M.S, Mohammed Aimen, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Apostolos Giannou.

    Coach: Ivan Vukomanovic (Isfaq Ahmed for Super Cup)

    April 12, 2023 16:06
    Confirm Lineups Out - Sreenidi Deccan
    • Aryan Lamba (GK), Bijay Chhetri, Dinesh Singh, Phalguni Shayesteh, David Castaneda (C), Mayakkannan, Arijit Bagui, Rosenberg Gabriel, Stanislas Ankita, Rilwan Hassan

    April 12, 2023 16:05
    Confirmed Lineups Out - Kerala Blasters
    • Sachin Suresh (GK), Ayush Adhikari, Hormipam Ruivah, Marco Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Rahul KP, Bryce Brian Miranda, Dimitrios Dimantakos (C), Bidyashagar Singh

    April 12, 2023 15:55
    Previous results
    • Kerala Blasters beat RoundGlass Punjab 3-1
    • Sreenidi Deccan draw Bengaluru FC 1-1

    April 12, 2023 15:48
    Kerala Blasters Predicted XI
    • Sachin (GK), Nishu Kumar, Bijoy, Victor Mongil, Ayush, Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq, Saurav, Sahal, Apostolos, Dimitrios Diamantakos

    April 12, 2023 15:45
    Sreenidi Deccan Predicted XI
    • Lamba; Chhetri, Dinesh, Phalguni, Faysal, Castaneda, Mayakannan, Arijit, Rosenberg, Ankira, Rilwan.

    April 12, 2023 15:41
    Manjappada matchday!

    ​​

    ​​

    April 12, 2023 15:37
    Live streaming details
    • When will Sreenidi Deccan vs Kerala Blasters, Super Cup 2023 match be played?

    The Super Cup 2023 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters will be played on April 12th.

    • Where will Sreenidi Deccan vs Kerala Blasters, Super Cup 2023 match be played?

    The Super Cup 2023 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters will be played at the EMS Corporation Stadium Kozikhode in Kerala.

    • What time will Sreenidi Deccan vs Kerala Blasters, Super Cup 2023 match kick-off?

    The Super Cup 2023 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters will begin at 5:00 PM IST.

    • How do I watch live streaming of the Sreenidi Deccan vs Kerala Blasters, Super Cup 2023 match?

    The Super Cup 2023 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

    • Which TV Channel will telecast Sreenidi Deccan vs Kerala Blasters, Super Cup 2023 match live?

    The Super Cup 2023 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.

    April 12, 2023 15:28
    Match day info!
  • Location: Kozhikode
  • Stadium: EMS Corporation Stadium
  • Date: Wednesday, April 11th
  • Kick-off Time: 05:00 PM IST

    • Read more stories on Football.

    For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
     Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
    Videos

    WATCH: Where will Messi go if he leaves PSG?

    Why are some of you journalists ‘so mean’, asks FIFA’s Infantino

    Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

    Slide shows

    In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

    In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

    In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

    Connect With Us

    Follow Us

    Follow Us

    Follow Us

    Follow Us

    Follow Us

    Follow Us