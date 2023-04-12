Kerala Blasters vs Sreenidi Deccan LIVE Score, Super Cup 2023: Kerala aims SF spot with win; KBFC 0-0 SDEC after 10 minutes

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Coverage of the Super Cup 2023 fixture between Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters happening at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Wednesday. This is Mayank bringing you all the updates.
Bidyashagar and Rahul KP tries to make a move from the right channel but the defence of Deccan has enough numbers to counter the run.
Deccan has the ball possession, Hassan has the ball in the midfield but Ayush Adhikari tackles him, a foul conceded by Kerala in the early minutes.
And the Manjappada army started their chants with the kick-off. Massive support for the local team in Kozhikode.
A referee from the whistle as we are underway at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.
- Kerala Blasters - 3 points
- Bengaluru FC - 1 point
- Sreenidi Deccan - 1 point
- RoundGlass Punjab - 0 point
Kerala Blasters is yet to play a competitive game against Sreenidi Deccan.
- Total matches: 0 games | Kerala Blasters: 0 win | Sreenidi Deccan: 0 win | Draws: 0
- Goalkeepers: Aryan Lamba, Jaspreet Singh, Harsh Patil
- Defenders: Ashraf Mondal, Bijay Chhetri, Arijit Bagui, Dinesh Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Umashankar, Mohammed Awal
- Midefielders: Phalguni Singh, Mayakkannan, Stanislas Ankira, Faysal Shayesteh, Arun Kumar, Sriram Boopathi, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte
- Forwards: Ramhlunchhunga, Louis Ogana, Rilwan Hassan, David Castaneda, Roaenberg Gabriel
Coach: Carlos Vaz Pinto
- Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, Muheet Shabir
- Defenders: Victor Mongil, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy Varghese, Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Muhammed Saheef, Thejas Krishna
- Midfielders: Danish Farooq, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Mohammed Azhar, Vibin Mohanan
- Forwards: Bryce Brian Miranda, Saurav Mandal, Rahul K.P, Sahal Abdul Samad, Nihal Sudeesh, Bidyashagar Singh, Sreekuttan M.S, Mohammed Aimen, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Apostolos Giannou.
Coach: Ivan Vukomanovic (Isfaq Ahmed for Super Cup)
- Aryan Lamba (GK), Bijay Chhetri, Dinesh Singh, Phalguni Shayesteh, David Castaneda (C), Mayakkannan, Arijit Bagui, Rosenberg Gabriel, Stanislas Ankita, Rilwan Hassan
- Sachin Suresh (GK), Ayush Adhikari, Hormipam Ruivah, Marco Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Rahul KP, Bryce Brian Miranda, Dimitrios Dimantakos (C), Bidyashagar Singh
- Kerala Blasters beat RoundGlass Punjab 3-1
- Sreenidi Deccan draw Bengaluru FC 1-1
- Sachin (GK), Nishu Kumar, Bijoy, Victor Mongil, Ayush, Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq, Saurav, Sahal, Apostolos, Dimitrios Diamantakos
- Lamba; Chhetri, Dinesh, Phalguni, Faysal, Castaneda, Mayakannan, Arijit, Rosenberg, Ankira, Rilwan.
- When will Sreenidi Deccan vs Kerala Blasters, Super Cup 2023 match be played?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters will be played on April 12th.
- Where will Sreenidi Deccan vs Kerala Blasters, Super Cup 2023 match be played?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters will be played at the EMS Corporation Stadium Kozikhode in Kerala.
- What time will Sreenidi Deccan vs Kerala Blasters, Super Cup 2023 match kick-off?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters will begin at 5:00 PM IST.
- How do I watch live streaming of the Sreenidi Deccan vs Kerala Blasters, Super Cup 2023 match?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
- Which TV Channel will telecast Sreenidi Deccan vs Kerala Blasters, Super Cup 2023 match live?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.