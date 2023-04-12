Kerala Blasters vs Sreenidi Deccan LIVE Score, Super Cup 2023: Kerala aims SF spot with win; KBFC 0-0 SDEC after 10 minutes

Live streaming details

When will Sreenidi Deccan vs Kerala Blasters, Super Cup 2023 match be played?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters will be played on April 12th.

Where will Sreenidi Deccan vs Kerala Blasters, Super Cup 2023 match be played?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters will be played at the EMS Corporation Stadium Kozikhode in Kerala.

What time will Sreenidi Deccan vs Kerala Blasters, Super Cup 2023 match kick-off?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters will begin at 5:00 PM IST.

How do I watch live streaming of the Sreenidi Deccan vs Kerala Blasters, Super Cup 2023 match?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Which TV Channel will telecast Sreenidi Deccan vs Kerala Blasters, Super Cup 2023 match live?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Sreenidi Deccan and Kerala Blasters will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.