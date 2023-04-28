Kerala to launch ‘Goal’, a five-year programme to train one lakh students in football: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala would soon launch an ambitious project, Goal, to train around one lakh students in football. The announcement was made by the Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, at a small function hosted at his residence by the Ambassador of Argentina, Hugo Javier Gobbi, in Delhi on Thursday.

“The Government of Kerala is keen to develop both men’s and women’s football in the State. A number of measures have been taken in this regard by the State Government, including `Goal’, which is a five-year programme to train one lakh students per year. Among them, around 4,000 are being selected every year for expert and long-term training,” Mr. Vijayan said.

The Kerala Chief Minister told the gathering, “A new Kerala Soccer League has also been launched. We would be happy to receive the support of the football community of Argentina in developing the sport in Kerala. The Argentinian Government, clubs, coaches and sports persons can play a serious role in this regard. I invite you to visit Kerala so that discussions can be held with our football associations and fans, on the way forward.”

Accepting the invitation, Mr. Gobbi, a self-confessed fan of football, said, “It will be a privilege to be associated with a state which we have seen support Argentina during the World Cup. We look forward to this bonding between Kerala and Argentinian football.”

During the World Cup, fans in Kerala had set up special platforms to view the matches on large screens, with huge boards and banners announcing their support to Argentina. Social media posts by Argentinian tourists in Kerala had found warm mention of the State’s support to Lionel Messi and his team. Argentina won the World Cup title for the third time after 1978 and 1986.

The Ambassador recalled his recent trip to Kumarakom, Kottayam, for the 2nd G20 Development Working Group Meeting. “The greenery and the beauty of the place was bewitching,” he noted.

For Maria Belen Garcia Alca, the Deputy Chief of Mission, the trip to Kumarakom, was an added attraction in her “love” for India. Photography is a hobby for her and she has documented visits to Varanasi and Hyderabad with a wide range of pictures to highlight the culture and the vibrant colours of the places she visited.

“I have a long bucket-list of places I need to visit in India,” she said

.The function was also attended by India’s football legend, IM Vijayan, who is the state ambassador for popularising the game. “I feel honoured to be included in such ventures,” said Vijayan.

Among others who attended the function were Kerala Sports League CEO Mathew Joseph, Feroz Meeran of Meerans Sports and industrialist Navaz Meeran, Venu Rajamony, Officer on Special Duty, external cooperation, in Delhi, Government of Kerala and All India Football Federation secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran.