Football

Midhun to lead defending champion Kerala in Santosh Trophy

Goalkeeper V. Midhun, the 29-year-old from SBI, will lead the Kerala team in the Santosh Trophy. Kerala is in Group 2 in the championship’s preliminary stage which begins at the EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, on December 26.

Stan Rayan
22 December, 2022 20:21 IST
22 December, 2022 20:21 IST
 Goalkeeper V. Midhun, the Kerala team captain for the Santosh Trophy National Football Championship.

 Goalkeeper V. Midhun, the Kerala team captain for the Santosh Trophy National Football Championship. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Goalkeeper V. Midhun, the 29-year-old from SBI, will lead the Kerala team in the Santosh Trophy. Kerala is in Group 2 in the championship’s preliminary stage which begins at the EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, on December 26.

Goalkeeper V. Midhun, the 29-year-old from SBI, will lead the Kerala team in the Santosh Trophy. Kerala is in Group 2 in the championship’s preliminary stage which begins at the EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, on December 26.

Kerala, defending Santosh Trophy champion, will wear a very different look this time with 16 new faces. According to old timers, Kerala has not made so many changes to its Santosh Trophy team ever before. Almost half the team, and also the head coach P.B. Ramesh, is from KSEB

Santhosh trophy winning kerala team during a felicitation event oraganised by the Kerala Football Association in Kochi on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Santhosh trophy winning kerala team during a felicitation event oraganised by the Kerala Football Association in Kochi on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat/The Hindu

“Almost 90 per cent of the players from our last year’s champion team have joined I-League or ISL clubs,” said P. Anilkumar, the Kerala Football Association secretary, explaining the reason for so many changes.

This also shows how closely the Santosh Trophy is being watched by the big clubs though the championship itself will not feature any ISL or I-League players.

Ramco Cements, which has supported the Kerala Santosh Trophy team for the last six years, will continue to be the team’s sponsor. The partnership has offered some memorable moments for Kerala and Gopakumar, Ramco Cements’ GM-Marketing hoped that this association will carry the team to new heights.

The other teams in Group 2 are Mizoram, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

The full Kerala team for Santosh trophy
Goalkeepers: V. Midhun (Knr), P.A. Ajmal (Mlp), T.V. Alkeshraj (Tsr).
Defenders: M. Manoj, R. Shinu (both Tvm), K. Ameen (Mlp), Beljin Bolster (Tvm), U. Mohammed Salim (Mlp), Sachu Siby (Idk), Akhil J. Chandran (Ekm), J. Jeritto (Tvm).
Midfielders: Hrishidaath (Tsr), M. Rashid (Ksd), Gifty C. Garcious (Wyd), Nijo Gilbert, P. Ajeesh (both Tvm), Rizwan Ali (Ksd), Vishak Mohanan (Ekm), K.K. Abdhu Raheem (Mlp).
Forwards: M. Viknesh (Tvm), B. Naresh (Ekm), J. John Paul (Tvm). Officials: P.B. Ramesh (head coach, Klm), Bineesh Kiran (asst coach, Knr), K.K. Hameed (goalkeeping coach, Tsr), T.K.M. Mohammed Rafeek (manager, Ksd).

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Avengers assemble - FIFA legends, workers come together for a friendly match at Al Thumama

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us