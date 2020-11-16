De Bruyne in talks to extend Man City contract beyond 2023

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has said he is in discussions with the Premier League club regarding a contract extension.

The Belgian international's current deal expires in 2023 but the 29-year-old, who joined City from German side Wolfsburg in 2015 for a then-club-record 55 million pounds, said he is keen to extend his stay.

“I'm happy in Manchester, I'm at a good club (with) good owners,” De Bruyne told VTM Nieuws before Belgium beat England 2-0 in Sunday's Nations League encounter.

“We are a bit in talks, not advanced. At the moment I am doing the talks myself.

“I would like to stay with the club, so it's easy. If I didn't want to stay, it would take someone to mediate. But when you want to stay, it's not so difficult,” he added.

De Bruyne has won the Premier League title twice with City and was named the PFA player of the year last season after scoring 13 goals and providing a league record-equalling 20 assists.