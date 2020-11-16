Football Football De Bruyne in talks to extend Man City contract beyond 2023 Kevin De Bruyne's current deal at Manchester City expires in 2023, but the Belgian says he is keen to stay with the Premier League club. Reuters 16 November, 2020 10:47 IST Kevin De Bruyne has won the Premier League title twice with Manchester City and was named the PFA player of the year last season after scoring 13 goals and providing a league record-equalling 20 assists. - AP Reuters 16 November, 2020 10:47 IST Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has said he is in discussions with the Premier League club regarding a contract extension.The Belgian international's current deal expires in 2023 but the 29-year-old, who joined City from German side Wolfsburg in 2015 for a then-club-record 55 million pounds, said he is keen to extend his stay. RELATED| Nations League: Belgium eases to comfortable 2-0 win over England “I'm happy in Manchester, I'm at a good club (with) good owners,” De Bruyne told VTM Nieuws before Belgium beat England 2-0 in Sunday's Nations League encounter.“We are a bit in talks, not advanced. At the moment I am doing the talks myself.“I would like to stay with the club, so it's easy. If I didn't want to stay, it would take someone to mediate. But when you want to stay, it's not so difficult,” he added.RELATED| Pep Guardiola predicting wide open title race De Bruyne has won the Premier League title twice with City and was named the PFA player of the year last season after scoring 13 goals and providing a league record-equalling 20 assists. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos