Kevin de Bruyne pulls out of Belgium squad with unspecified injury

Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has withdrawn from Belgium's squad for Wednesday's Nations League game against Iceland with an unspecified injury and returned to his club Manchester City, the Belgian national team said.The 29-year-old was substituted in the second half during Belgium's 2-1 Nations League defeat by England at Wembley on Sunday."Kevin de Bruyne has returned to his club. He couldn't be fit enough to play against Iceland," the Belgian national team said on Twitter. Manchester City is due to host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.