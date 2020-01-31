Football Football Coman edges closer to comeback after returning to Bayern training Bayern Munich welcomed Kingsley Coman back into training on Thursday as he steps up his recovery from a knee injury. Patric Ridge 31 January, 2020 01:10 IST Kingsley Coman has returned to training for Bayern Munich. - Getty Images Patric Ridge 31 January, 2020 01:10 IST Kingsley Coman returned to Bayern Munich training on Thursday as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. Coman has been out of action since suffering a capsule tear in his left knee during Bayern's Champions League clash with Tottenham in December. However, having previously returned to the pitch to undergo some individual sessions, the France international rejoined his team-mates for the first time on Thursday. Bayern confirmed the 23-year-old, who had scored four goals across all competitions this season prior to his injury, completed 45 minutes of the session, taking part in passing and shooting drills before continuing on an individual rehabilitation programme. The club also revealed only Niklas Sule – who is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury – was missing from training, though Javi Martinez took part in an individual session as he deals with a thigh issue. Hansi Flick's side sits second in the Bundesliga, just a point behind leader RB Leipzig. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos