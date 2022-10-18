Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association for ‘improper behaviour’ during his side’s 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

“Juergen Klopp has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following the Premier League game between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC on Sunday,” the FA said in a statement.

“It is alleged that the Liverpool FC manager’s behaviour during the 86th minute of this game was improper, and he has until Friday to provide a response.”

The decision means that the German is free to take charge of his side when they host West Ham United on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 86th minute with Liverpool clinging on to a 1-0 lead courtesy of a goal by Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian was pulled down by Man City’s Bernardo Silva right in front of the assistant referee who did not give a foul.

This infuriated Klopp and he went straight to assistant referee Beswick and protested the decision, making his displeasure known.

The next time the ball went out of play, Anthony Taylor went straight to the Liverpool manager and sent him off. Klopp went into the tunnel amidst a standing ovation from the Anfield faithful.