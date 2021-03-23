Football Football Kroos sent home from Germany camp with injury The adductor injury will keep Kroos out for Germany's three opening World Cup qualifiers against Iceland, Romania and North Macedonia. Reuters 23 March, 2021 22:06 IST The injury comes as a cause of concern for Real Madrid, which has important fixtures coming up in Europe and in the league. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 23 March, 2021 22:06 IST Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has left the Germany camp due to an adductor injury, the team said on Tuesday, meaning he will miss his nation's three opening World Cup qualifiers against Iceland, Romania and North Macedonia.Germany said on its official Twitter account that Kroos had reported for international duty while carrying the injury and was set to return to Spain immediately.READ | Netherlands not counting on Van Dijk for European ChampionshipKroos, who has been one of Real's top performers in 2021, came off the pitch in the 71st minute of Madrid’s 3-1 win at Celta Vigo on Saturday after providing two assists for Karim Benzema.Real will hope Kroos can recover before the international break ends as Zinedine Zidane's side face Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals on April 6 and 14 and meet La Liga title rivals Barcelona on April 10. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.