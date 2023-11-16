Kuwait vs India H2H: India’s head-to-head record ahead of FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

India kicks off its second round in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with an away game against Kuwait on November 16, 2023 at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium.

The two sides had recently locked horns in July during the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship final where India lifted the trophy after winning on penalties.

Kuwait vs India H2H Record

Played - 5 | Kuwait - 2 | India - 1 | Draw - 2

Out of the five games played between India and Kuwait, two of them have been in the year 2023 itself and has ended in a draw and a win on penalties for India which is why the blue tigers would be confident and excited heading into the match.

All Kuwait vs India football matches and results: