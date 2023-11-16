MagazineBuy Print

Kuwait vs India H2H: India’s head-to-head record ahead of FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The two sides recently locked horns in July during the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship final when India lifted the trophy after winning on penalties.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 07:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sunil Chhetri in action against Kuwait during the SAFF Championship 2023 final
India's Sunil Chhetri in action against Kuwait during the SAFF Championship 2023 final | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Sunil Chhetri in action against Kuwait during the SAFF Championship 2023 final | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

India kicks off its second round in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with an away game against Kuwait on November 16, 2023 at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium.

ALSO READ | When and where to watch India vs Kuwait

The two sides had recently locked horns in July during the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship final where India lifted the trophy after winning on penalties.

Kuwait vs India H2H Record

Played - 5 | Kuwait - 2 | India - 1 | Draw - 2

Out of the five games played between India and Kuwait, two of them have been in the year 2023 itself and has ended in a draw and a win on penalties for India which is why the blue tigers would be confident and excited heading into the match.

All Kuwait vs India football matches and results:

Date Tournament Scoreline
July 4, 2023 SAFF Championship Final India 1 (5) - (4) 1 Kuwait
June 27, 2023 SAFF Championship India 1-1 Kuwait
November 14, 2010 International Friendly India 1-9 Kuwait
November 5, 2004 International Friendly Kuwait 2-3 India
December 17, 1998 Asian Games India 1-6 Kuwait

