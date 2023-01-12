Mbappe and Hakimi return to PSG training after post-FIFA World Cup break

Kylian Mbappe made his return to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday after being given time off for a holiday in the wake of his World Cup exertions, the French champion announced.

PSG posted a video on social media of the 24-year-old France superstar taking to the training ground along with Morocco full-back Achraf Hakimi, as the team prepares for Sunday’s Ligue 1 game against Rennes.

Both were involved until the last weekend of the World Cup. Mbappe scored a hat-trick as France lost the final on penalties to Argentina. Hakimi helped Morocco finish fourth.

Despite that, they both played in PSG’s first game following the tournament, a 2-1 victory against Strasbourg on December 28 in which Mbappe scored an injury-time winner from the penalty spot.

They also played in a 3-1 defeat at Lens four days later but have missed their club’s last two outings, including Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Angers in which Lionel Messi made his return and scored.

Mbappe and Hakimi instead went on holiday together, spending time in New York where they attended a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA.