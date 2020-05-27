Mbappe not obsessed about winning Ballon d'Or

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe would like to win the Ballon d'Or, but it is not something he is obsessing over.

Mbappe, 21, is widely regarded as one of the world's best players and a future winner of the prestigious individual honour.

But the Ballon d'Or has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have won it 11 times between them since 2008.

RELATED| Mbappe looking to Ronaldo, not Messi, for inspiration

Mbappe said it was a prize he would like, but he is in no rush to claim the honour.

"It would be nice to win, but it is not something that keeps me awake at night," the France international told the Mirror.

"I don't think I have to win it next season or the season after. There is no time limit I have put on it.

"I will always put PSG and the national team as my priority, then if personal honours come from my performances then it is a bonus," he added.

RELATED| Transfer Rumours: Liverpool chases Mbappe, Ronaldo wants Juve stay

At just 21, Mbappe is already a four-time Ligue 1 winner and a World Cup champion to go with numerous other honours.

But he is yet to win the Champions League and it is a trophy he wants to deliver for PSG.

"To keep on being successful with the national team – next season we have the European Championship and that will be our ambition to be victorious there," Mbappe said.

"It is a big ambition of mine to win the European Cup and to be a part of PSG winning their first European Cup would be very special."