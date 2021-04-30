PSG forward Kylian Mbappe sidelined with calf injury

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will not play in Saturday's Ligue 1 game against Lens due to a calf injury, the French club said on Friday, raising doubts over his availability for the team's Champions League semifinal against Manchester City.

PSG trails City 2-1 after the first leg in Paris and Mauricio Pochettino's side will travel to Manchester for Tuesday's second leg.

Mbappe, 22, had recovered from a thigh injury to play in the first leg and played the full 90 minutes on Wednesday.

The Frenchman is PSG's top scorer this season with 25 goals in the league and eight in Europe, which included a hattrick against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

PSG is second in the Ligue 1 standings, one point behind Lille with four games left in the season.