Kylian Mbappe ‘must sign a new contract’ to stay at PSG next season: club president

Mbappe said last month he would not extend his contract, which expires next year, but has indicated he wants to remain for a final season.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 21:00 IST - 2 MINS READ

AFP
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal by a penalty shoot during the Euro 2024 group B qualifying soccer match between France and Greece.
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal by a penalty shoot during the Euro 2024 group B qualifying soccer match between France and Greece. | Photo Credit: Christophe Ena/ AP
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi on Wednesday insisted superstar forward Kylian Mbappe “must sign a new contract” if he wants to remain at the club next season.

Mbappe said last month he would not extend his contract, which expires next year, but has indicated he wants to remain for a final season. The club must therefore sell the player in this transfer window or lose him for nothing when his deal ends.

Mbappe “has already said he would not leave for free”, said Khelaifi. “If someone has made him change his mind, that is not my fault.”

The French star released a statement on June 13, confirming that he would not take up an option to remain at the French champions until 2025.

The club “were informed on July 15, 2022” of his decision not to activate an option to extend his contract for an extra year “and the only aim of the letter was to confirm what had already been spoken about previously,” said the statement.

The 24-year-old, who scored 41 goals in 43 games in all competitions for PSG this season, will be free to negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club from January if he stays in Paris.

Mbappe also dismissed reports about asking for a move to Real Madrid this summer.’

“I didn’t ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid,” Mbappe told Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I just confirmed that I don’t want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I’m happy to stay here next season.”

More to follow....

