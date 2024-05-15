MagazineBuy Print

PSG says Mbappe won’t play against Nice in French league because of hamstring pain

PSG also will be missing forward Ousmane Dembele, who received a knock on his left thigh in the 3-1 loss against Toulouse last weekend.

Published : May 15, 2024 15:39 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AP
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, centre, warms up before the French League One match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe, centre, warms up before the French League One match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium. | Photo Credit: CHRISTOPHE ENA/ AP
infoIcon

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, centre, warms up before the French League One match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium. | Photo Credit: CHRISTOPHE ENA/ AP

Departing Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe was left out of the squad traveling to Nice in the French league because of pain in his left hamstring, the club said.

PSG has already secured a 12th league title and plays the Riviera club later Wednesday in a rearranged fixture. PSG will then conclude its league campaign on Sunday at Metz.

PSG also will be missing forward Ousmane Dembele, who received a knock on his left thigh in the 3-1 loss against Toulouse last weekend.

ALSO READ: La Liga: Vinicius double helps Real to 5-0 win over Alaves

Mbappe grabbed his league-leading 27th goal of the season against Toulouse in what was his last home game for the club.

Mbappe publicly confirmed last week that he is leaving at the end of the season, having already informed the club in February. Although he has yet to announce his destination, Mbappe is widely expected to join Real Madrid.

PSG hopes he will be fit again to feature in the French Cup final against Lyon on May 25 with a chance to add to his club-record tally of 256 goals.

Fifth-place Nice is four points behind Lille and Brest and can still qualify for next season’s Champions League.

