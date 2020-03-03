Football Football Kylian Mbappe pre-selected for France's Tokyo Olympics campaign Paris Saint-Germain star and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, 21, is on France's initial 80-man list for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Sacha Pisani 03 March, 2020 11:38 IST France and PSG star Kylian Mbappe has been named France's initial list for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 03 March, 2020 11:38 IST Kylian Mbappe has been pre-selected for France ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet said.Paris Saint-Germain star and World Cup winner Mbappe, 21, is on the initial 80-man list for the tournament, with men's teams restricted to Under-23 players and a maximum of three overage players.Football at the Tokyo Olympics will get underway on July 23 and finish on August 8 as defending champion Brazil eyes another gold medal.READ | Coronavirus casts potential cloud over Euro 2020 with 100 days to go "Mbappe is on a pre-list of 80 players for the Olympic Games, produced by Sylvain Ripoll. That list will then become 50, before becoming 18 + four reserves," Le Graet told reporters."He has the age to be able to go [U23]. Like all the young players of his age who are talented, he is therefore on the list… I met with [PSG president] Nasser Al-Khelaifi. I asked him how Mbappe was going. He said to me: 'Very good'. That's where we are."In general, club presidents feel that the dates [of the Olympic Games] are not particularly good. It is like that."Mbappe has starred for Ligue 1 champion PSG this season, scoring 18 league goals and 27 across all competitions. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos