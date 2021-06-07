Football Football Mbappe will stay at PSG next season, says club president PSG ended the season with only one major trophy, the French Cup, after losing the Ligue 1 title by one point to Lille and crashing out in the Champions League semi-finals. Reuters 07 June, 2021 13:21 IST Mbappe, who scored 42 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, has a contract at the French club until June 2022 but has been linked with a move to La Liga's Real Madrid. - Getty Images Reuters 07 June, 2021 13:21 IST Paris Saint- Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will stay at the Ligue 1 club next season, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said, responding to media speculation about the French international's future.Mbappe, who scored 42 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, has a contract at the French club until June 2022 but has been linked with a move to La Liga's Real Madrid.ALSO READ | Head of Brazil's football confederation suspended by ethics committee "I will be clear, Mbappe is going to stay in Paris," Al-Khelaifi told L'Equipe newspaper. "We will never sell him and he will never leave on a free (transfer). Mbappe has everything he needs in Paris."Where can he go? What club, in terms of ambition, can compete with PSG today? All I can say is that things are going well and I hope we can reach an agreement (on a new contract)."This is Paris, this is his country. He has a mission, not only to play football, but to promote Ligue 1, his country and his capital."PSG ended the season with only one major trophy, the French Cup, after losing the Ligue 1 title by one point to Lille and crashing out in the Champions League semi-finals. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.