Lewandowski scores in stoppage time as Barcelona beats Valencia

The result means Barca has 31 points after 12 games, the same as Real which hosts second-bottom Girona on Sunday.

30 October, 2022 03:20 IST
Robert Lewandowski scored his 13th goal of La Liga on Saturday against Valencia.

Robert Lewandowski scored his 13th goal of La Liga on Saturday against Valencia.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski scored a 93rd-minute winner as it beat Valencia 1-0 on Saturday to take provisional top spot level on points with Real Madrid in La Liga.

With the match heading for what seemed like a goalless draw, Barca’s Raphinha looped a cross into the box which was acrobatically stabbed home by a stretching Lewandowski for the Polish striker’s 13th league goal of the season.

Barcelona created many opportunities in the first half but Valencia’s rearguard stood firm, with goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili denying Ansu Fati while Lewandowski also saw a header come off the post.

The home side was dealt a major blow with 18 minutes on the clock when its top scorer Edinson Cavani, who had netted the club’s four goals in their last three matches, came off with an ankle injury.

Valencia’s Samuel Lino thought he had opened the scoring four minutes into the second half and the Mestalla crowd erupted, but the referee chalked it off following a VAR check as Marcos Andre had touched the cross with his hand.

Barca’s Ferran Torres had a glorious chance to score against his former club but he failed to make clean contact with the ball from a few metres out. However, Lewandowski’s goal minutes later ensured Xavi Hernandez’s side came away with all three points.

