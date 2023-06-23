La Liga: Celta Vigo appoint Rafa Benitez as manager

Rafa Benitez will coach Celta Vigo on a three-year deal, the Spanish side said on Friday.

The former Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid coach replaces Carlos Carvalhal, who left Celta earlier in June by mutual consent after helping the team survive relegation from La Liga.

Celta, celebrating its centenary in the upcoming season, said it has reached an agreement with the 63-year-old coach, which will be signed in July.

“The centenary season, an unforgettable and unique event for Celta fans, looks set to have a formidable leader in the dugout,” said the Galician team in a statement.

“Celta has reached an agreement in principle with Rafa Benitez for the Madrid-born coach to lead the team in this special year and two more seasons.”

Benitez, who won the Champions League with Liverpool and La Liga twice with Valencia, last coached Everton before he was sacked in January 2022.

The Spanish coach has also worked in Italy, with Inter Milan and Napoli and also in the Chinese Super League.