MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga: Celta Vigo appoint Rafa Benitez as manager

The former Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid coach replaces Carlos Carvalhal, who left Celta earlier in June by mutual consent after helping the team survive relegation from La Liga.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 21:58 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AFP
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Rafa Benitez appointed as Celta Vigo manager on a three-year deal.
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Rafa Benitez appointed as Celta Vigo manager on a three-year deal. | Photo Credit: CRAIG BROUGH/ REUTERS
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Rafa Benitez appointed as Celta Vigo manager on a three-year deal. | Photo Credit: CRAIG BROUGH/ REUTERS

Rafa Benitez will coach Celta Vigo on a three-year deal, the Spanish side said on Friday.

The former Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid coach replaces Carlos Carvalhal, who left Celta earlier in June by mutual consent after helping the team survive relegation from La Liga.

Celta, celebrating its centenary in the upcoming season, said it has reached an agreement with the 63-year-old coach, which will be signed in July.

Read More: Ceballos extends Madrid deal until 2027

“The centenary season, an unforgettable and unique event for Celta fans, looks set to have a formidable leader in the dugout,” said the Galician team in a statement.

“Celta has reached an agreement in principle with Rafa Benitez for the Madrid-born coach to lead the team in this special year and two more seasons.”

Benitez, who won the Champions League with Liverpool and La Liga twice with Valencia, last coached Everton before he was sacked in January 2022.

The Spanish coach has also worked in Italy, with Inter Milan and Napoli and also in the Chinese Super League.

Related Topics

Celta Vigo /

La Liga 2023-24 /

Rafael Benitez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ODI World Cup qualifiers: Sri Lanka, Scotland register big wins
    PTI
  2. La Liga: Celta Vigo appoint Rafa Benitez as manager
    AFP
  3. Ostapenko and Zhu rally to reach the Birmingham Classic semifinals
    AP
  4. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 2 Live Score - ENG 122/1, Aus 473 a.o: Beaumont anchors England innings, Australia hunting for wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Club World Cup 2025: United States picked to host 32-team event
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. La Liga: Celta Vigo appoint Rafa Benitez as manager
    AFP
  2. Club World Cup 2025: United States picked to host 32-team event
    AP
  3. SAFF Championship 2023: Pakistan will look to upset Kuwait in second group game
    Aneesh Dey
  4. Belgian 1986 World Cup star Stephane Demol dies aged 57
    AFP
  5. Ceballos extends Madrid deal until 2027
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ODI World Cup qualifiers: Sri Lanka, Scotland register big wins
    PTI
  2. La Liga: Celta Vigo appoint Rafa Benitez as manager
    AFP
  3. Ostapenko and Zhu rally to reach the Birmingham Classic semifinals
    AP
  4. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 2 Live Score - ENG 122/1, Aus 473 a.o: Beaumont anchors England innings, Australia hunting for wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Club World Cup 2025: United States picked to host 32-team event
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment