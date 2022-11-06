La Liga: Ten-man Espanyol hold misfiring Atletico to 1-1 draw

Ten-man Espanyol battled to a 1-1 LaLiga draw at Atletico Madrid on Sunday, another disappointing result for Diego Simeone’s team days after it was eliminated from European competition.

Atletico, which has won only one of its last six games in all competitions, is third in the standings on 24 points, eight behind Real Madrid which plays Rayo Vallecano on Monday and 10 adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Also Read Barcelona bids farewell to emotional Pique with Almeria win

Espanyol remained 16th, one point clear of the relegation zone.

Despite playing most of the match with 10 men after defender Leandro Cabrera was shown a straight red card for a last-man foul on Alvaro Morata, Espanyol defended well.

It also made the most of its only shot on target in the second half when Sergi Darder was set up by a Joselu header to volley home in the 66th minute.

Substitute Joao Felix rescued a point for Atletico in the 78th minute, slotting a precise shot into the bottom corner following a counter-attack.