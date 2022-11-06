Football

La Liga: Ten-man Espanyol hold misfiring Atletico to 1-1 draw

Atletico, who have won only one of their last six games in all competitions, are third in the standings on 24 points, eight behind Real Madrid who play Rayo Vallecano on Monday and 10 adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Reuters
06 November, 2022 21:00 IST
06 November, 2022 21:00 IST
Atletico Madrid’s Portuguese forward Joao Felix scores in spite of Espanyol’s French goalkeeper Benjamin Lecompte.

Atletico Madrid’s Portuguese forward Joao Felix scores in spite of Espanyol’s French goalkeeper Benjamin Lecompte. | Photo Credit: THOMAS COEX

Atletico, who have won only one of their last six games in all competitions, are third in the standings on 24 points, eight behind Real Madrid who play Rayo Vallecano on Monday and 10 adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Ten-man Espanyol battled to a 1-1 LaLiga draw at Atletico Madrid on Sunday, another disappointing result for Diego Simeone’s team days after it was eliminated from European competition.

Atletico, which has won only one of its last six games in all competitions, is third in the standings on 24 points, eight behind Real Madrid which plays Rayo Vallecano on Monday and 10 adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Also Read
Barcelona bids farewell to emotional Pique with Almeria win

Espanyol remained 16th, one point clear of the relegation zone.

Despite playing most of the match with 10 men after defender Leandro Cabrera was shown a straight red card for a last-man foul on Alvaro Morata, Espanyol defended well.

It also made the most of its only shot on target in the second half when Sergi Darder was set up by a Joselu header to volley home in the 66th minute.

Substitute Joao Felix rescued a point for Atletico in the 78th minute, slotting a precise shot into the bottom corner following a counter-attack. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

FIFA says visitors ‘welcome’ in Qatar ‘no matter your sexual orientation’

Kolkata Derby VLOG: ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal rivalry through the eyes of an outsider

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us