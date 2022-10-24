Football

Dembele stars in Barcelona's 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao

The French forward was involved in all goals for Barcelona as it cut the deficit to Real Madrid to three points in La Liga.

24 October, 2022
Dembele took his La Liga goals tally to three for the season with a header against Athletic Bilbao.

Dembele took his La Liga goals tally to three for the season with a header against Athletic Bilbao. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ousmane Dembele scored and provided assists for Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as Barcelona cruised past Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in La Liga on Sunday.

HIGHLIGHTS: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga

Barcelona remains second in the standings on 28 points, three behind leader Real Madrid and five clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid.

The host scored three times in 10 minutes in the first half, starting with Dembele’s towering header from close range in the 12th minute.

The French forward then put Roberto through with some brilliant one touch build-up play in the 18th minute, with the Spanish full back’s strike bouncing in off a defender past a helpless Unai Simon.

Four minutes later, Dembele ran down the right channel before crossing to Lewandowski who swivelled and finished with a powerful shot.

Barca took its foot off the gas after the break but there was still time for Dembele to deliver another assist less than 20 minutes before the end, playing the ball in from the left touchline for Torres to score from close range.

