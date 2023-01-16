La Liga club Villarreal collaborates with Indian Football Academy, Alchemy International FA

Villarreal CF has reached a collaboration agreement with Alchemy International Football Academy based in Bangalore, India through the club’s Academy international expansion project.

Alchemy International Football Academy will work hand-in-hand with Villarreal CF to implement the Yellows’ innovative methodology for developing its players and coaches.

Selected players from Alchemy International Football Academy will have the chance to visit Villarreal CF in Spain to take part in the Player Training Week and Team Playing Experience programmes in which they train with or play against Villarreal’s youth teams.

The Bangalore-based football academy was founded in 2013 and provides different programmes for players from 12 to 21 years of age.

“The foundation of Villarreal CF playing for a long time at the top tier of European football is based on its youth development framework and programmes.

The youth development programme at the club is regarded as one of the best in the world and we want to inculcate the best practices to maintain our leadership position in the grassroots and youth football ecosystem in India,” Sunanda Das, the director of Alchemy International Football Academy said.

“Our student-athletes will benefit from Villarreal’s best practices and short- and long-term training exposures at the club in Spain.”

Alchemy International Football Academy was also nominated by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to be part of FIFA’s High-Performance Programme.

This is the La Liga club’s first collaboration in India. The Yellows also boast official partner academies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Israel, Kuwait, Australia, the Republic of Korea and Malaysia, among others.

Thus, Alchemy International Football Academy is now an official affiliate academy of Villarreal CF.