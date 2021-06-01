WATCH: I think Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona, says new signing Aguero

Sergio Aguero, who completed his move to Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City, feels Lionel Messi will remain at the Nou Camp for the upcoming season.

On Monday, Aguero completed his medical test before before signing the two-year contract with the La Liga giant.

A Premier League legend, Aguero left champion Manchester City after spending 10 years at the club, scoring 184 goals from 275 appearances.

READ | Aguero completes Barcelona move on free transfer from Man City

Upon his signing, the 33-year-old said, "To be here is something really important becuase I have always supported Barcelona and be here with Lionel Messi in the best club in the world is incredible."

There have been speculations surrounding Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona in recent months. Aguero, who has played together alongside Messi in the national team with Argentina for over a decade, is hoping to partner him for the first time in his club career.

"I hope to play alongside Messi but as [Joan] Laporta said we have been negotiating months ago and what will happen with Leo this is his decision with the club. It will be something amazing to play with him.

"I have played with him for a lot of years in the national team. I know him well and so hopefully we will continue here and I will try to do my best like he has always," said the former Atletico Madrid player.

Aguero will now move to join the Argentina squad ahead of the Copa America in Brazil next month. Aguero is Barcelona's first major signing ahead of the upcoming season after Ronald Koeman's woeful side finished third in the last season.