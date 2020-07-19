La-Liga

La Liga LIVE, Alaves vs Barcelona: Messi, Suarez put Barca in control

Follow the LIVE score, updates of the La Liga 2019-20 season between Alaves and Barcelona at the Mendizorroza.

Last Updated: 19 July, 2020 21:16 IST

Barcelona will look to sign off the La Liga season with a win over Alaves.   -  reuters

Line-ups:

ALAVES (4-4-2): Roberto; Aguirregabiria, Laguardia, Magallan, Marin; Mendez, Camarasa, Manu Garcia, Oliver Burke, Joselu, Lucas Perez

BARCELONA (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Lenglet, Araujo, Alba; Vidal, Busquets, Puig; Messi, Suarez, Ansu Fati

La Liga official Facebook will  be live streaming the Alaves vs Barcelona match from 9.30 pm (IST)  on Sunday.