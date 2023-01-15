Almeria vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: ALM 1-1 ATM, La Liga score, updates, streaming info

Almeria vs Atletico Madrid: Read the live updates of the La Liga match, ALM vs ATM, being played at the Estadio Mediterráneo in Spain.

Atletico Madrid’s head coach Diego Simeone will look to return to winning ways after a loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. | Photo Credit: AP

Almeria vs Atletico Madrid: Read the live updates of the La Liga match, ALM vs ATM, being played at the Estadio Mediterráneo in Spain.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Almeria vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match being played at the Estadio Mediterráneo in Spain. Read more stories on La-Liga.