La-Liga

Almeria vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: ALM 1-1 ATM, La Liga score, updates, streaming info

Almeria vs Atletico Madrid: Read the live updates of the La Liga match, ALM vs ATM, being played at the Estadio Mediterráneo in Spain.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 15 January, 2023 21:56 IST
Last Updated: 15 January, 2023 21:56 IST
Atletico Madrid’s head coach Diego Simeone will look to return to winning ways after a loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.

Atletico Madrid’s head coach Diego Simeone will look to return to winning ways after a loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. | Photo Credit: AP

Almeria vs Atletico Madrid: Read the live updates of the La Liga match, ALM vs ATM, being played at the Estadio Mediterráneo in Spain.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Almeria vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match being played at the Estadio Mediterráneo in Spain.

Read more stories on La-Liga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Xavi Hernandez - top quotes on the legendary Barcelona midfielder

Xavi comes home - Barca legend returns as head coach of troubled Laliga giant

Joan Laporta says he wants Xavi as Barcelona coach during his presidency

Slide shows

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 players who have played for both clubs

El Clasico: Top 5 encounters between arch-rivals

Zidane touches down in Mumbai

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us