Atletico Madrid 2-2 Sevilla: Simeone's side misses chance to usurp top-four rivals

Atletico Madrid missed the opportunity to usurp third-placed Sevilla in LaLiga as it was held to a 2-2 draw by Julen Lopetegui's side at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Diego Simeone's men were hoping for a positive result that would have taken them back into the top four ahead of their Champions League last-16 second leg with Liverpool, but Sevilla claimed a commendable draw as Atletico failed to capitalise on its chances after half-time.

Luuk de Jong put Sevilla in front, before an Alvaro Morata penalty and a deflected Joao Felix effort turned the tables, but the visitor did go in at the interval level thanks to Lucas Ocampos' spot-kick.

Atletico attacked with increased intensity in the second half and crafted some presentable chances, but Diego Costa and Yannick Carrasco were both unable to capitalise as a Sevilla held on.

Sevilla began with the greater intent and deservedly went ahead 19 minutes in, Stefan Savic unable to cut out Joan Jordan's pass in from the right and De Jong finishing clinically after a fine first touch.

Atletico levelled from the spot through Morata – Diego Carlos penalised for an apparent handball following a lengthy VAR check.

Joao Felix then put the host in front in the 36th minute, his left-footed shot taking a massive deflection of Jules Kounde before looping over the helpless Tomas Vaclik.

However, Sevilla equalised just before the break.

Ocampos converted the game's second spot-kick after another protracted VAR review adjudged Kieran Trippier to have caught the Argentinian.

Valik produced a wonderful save to deny Carrasco just past the hour-mark, reacting to claw the ball away after it had taken a hefty deflection.

The Belgian forward went close again soon after, blasting over from the centre of the box with what proved to be Atletico's final clear-cut opportunity.

What does it mean? Atletico happy to avoid defeat

While a draw will frustrate Simeone, he is probably grateful to avoid defeat above all, as that could have been a major blow to top-four chances and dented its confidence ahead of Wednesday.

Nevertheless, Sevilla might feel irritated it did not do more to put Atleti under pressure in the first half when it was the better side.

Joao Felix provides a bit of spark

It has not been a great debut season at Atletico for Joao Felix, but he certainly showed flashes of his undoubted ability on Saturday. The Portugal star created three opportunities, second only to team-mate Trippier, had three shots and got himself a goal – even if he needed help from Kounde to beat Vaclik.

Suso's so-so

Much of the creative burden should have been on Suso for Sevilla, but the January signing from Milan was very quiet as he failed to create a single chance.

What's next?

Atletico turns its attention to the Champions League now, as it goes to Anfield 1-0 up against title-holder Liverpool, followed by a trip to Athletic Bilbao. Sevilla hosts Roma in the Europa League on Thursday, then welcomes bitter rival Real Betis to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan three days later.