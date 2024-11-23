 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2024-25: Atletico leaves it late to beat Alaves in Simeone’s 700th game

Atletico found itself on the back foot in the seventh minute after Javi Galan conceded a penalty with a handball when he had his arm raised to block a cross. Jon Guridi made no mistake from the spot as he sent Jan Oblak the wrong way.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 23:52 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Atletico Madrid’s Alexander Sorloth celebrates scoring his team’s second goal.
Atletico Madrid’s Alexander Sorloth celebrates scoring his team’s second goal. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid’s Alexander Sorloth celebrates scoring his team’s second goal. | Photo Credit: AFP

Diego Simeone’s landmark 700th game in charge of Atletico Madrid ended in a late 2-1 win over Deportivo Alaves in La Liga after Alexander Sorloth saved the home side with an 86th-minute winner at the Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday.

Atletico found itself on the back foot in the seventh minute after Javi Galan conceded a penalty with a handball when he had his arm raised to block a cross. Jon Guridi made no mistake from the spot as he sent Jan Oblak the wrong way.

Atletico received a lifeline late in the game when Sorloth’s header hit the arm of defender Abdel Abqar to earn a penalty and although Antonio Sivera dived in the right direction, Antoine Griezmann’s spot kick found the back of the net.

With a draw on the cards, Rodrigo De Paul found Sorloth making a run in behind and the Norwegian’s strike squeezed in at the near post to move Atletico up to second in La Liga, four points behind leaders Barcelona, while Alaves are 16th.

Related Topics

La Liga /

Alaves /

Diego Simeone /

Atletico Madrid /

Deportivo Alaves

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Atletico leaves it late to beat Alaves in Simeone’s 700th game
    Reuters
  2. I-League 2024-25 wrap: No goals as four teams bag one point each
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE score, Premier League: MCI 0-2 TOT; Maddison scores brace for Spurs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Davis Cup: Sinner powers holders Italy past Australia to final
    AFP
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Saka on target as Arsenal beats Nottingham Forest to return to winning ways
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Atletico leaves it late to beat Alaves in Simeone’s 700th game
    Reuters
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Valencia beats Betis 4-2 on return to action after floods
    AFP
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Mbappe will break goal-drought soon, says Real Madrid coach Ancelotti
    Reuters
  4. Celta Vigo vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RCV v FCB; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Spanish police arrest three over racist insults at El Clasico match
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Atletico leaves it late to beat Alaves in Simeone’s 700th game
    Reuters
  2. I-League 2024-25 wrap: No goals as four teams bag one point each
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE score, Premier League: MCI 0-2 TOT; Maddison scores brace for Spurs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Davis Cup: Sinner powers holders Italy past Australia to final
    AFP
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Saka on target as Arsenal beats Nottingham Forest to return to winning ways
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment