Atletico Madrid beats Getafe 3-0 in its La Liga season opener, Morata scores brace

The inspired Portugal forward Joao Felix roamed all over the field and set up all three goals for Atletico Madrid in the season opener against Getafe.

Reuters
16 August, 2022 01:19 IST
Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal during 3-0 LaLiga win over Getafe on Monday.

Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal during 3-0 LaLiga win over Getafe on Monday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata made a triumphant return to LaLiga as he scored twice to help the visitor win 3-0 at Getafe in its opening match of the season on Monday.

Substitute Antoine Griezmann scored the third goal late on and Atletico had enough chances to make the result even more comprehensive under the scorching heat.

Its inspired Portugal forward Joao Felix roamed all over the field and collected three assists.

La Liga stats - 2022/23 Season, goals, leaderboard, assists, cards

He slipped a precise pass through for Morata, who drilled a perfectly placed shot from the edge of the box into the bottom left-hand corner of the net after 15 minutes.

Just before the hour, Felix found Morata inside the area by the far post and the Spaniard, back at Atletico after a two-year loan spell at Juventus, fired the ball into the top corner.

In the 75th minute Felix teed up Griezmann and the French striker drilled a fine shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box to wrap up the points.

