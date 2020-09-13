Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone tests positive for coronavirus

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has tested positive for COVID-19, his club said in a statement on Saturday, meaning the team could be without its manager when it starts the La Liga campaign in two weeks' time.

Atleti's statement said the Argentine was asymptomatic and was currently isolating in his home after undergoing a test on Friday during the team's pre-season training camp.

The La Liga season started on Saturday but Atletico is missing the first two weekends due to participating in last month's Champions League 'Final Eight' tournament.

It plays its first game of the campaign at home to Granada on Sept. 27.