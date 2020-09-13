Football La-Liga La-Liga Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone tests positive for coronavirus Atleti's statement said the Argentine was asymptomatic and was currently isolating in his home after undergoing a test on Friday. Reuters MADRID 13 September, 2020 08:37 IST Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone - Getty Images Reuters MADRID 13 September, 2020 08:37 IST Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has tested positive for COVID-19, his club said in a statement on Saturday, meaning the team could be without its manager when it starts the La Liga campaign in two weeks' time.READ| La Liga preview: Subdued atmosphere grips new season Atleti's statement said the Argentine was asymptomatic and was currently isolating in his home after undergoing a test on Friday during the team's pre-season training camp.The La Liga season started on Saturday but Atletico is missing the first two weekends due to participating in last month's Champions League 'Final Eight' tournament.READ| Spanish clubs allowed five substitutions next season It plays its first game of the campaign at home to Granada on Sept. 27. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos