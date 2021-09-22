Atletico Madrid CEO hints at solution similar to European Super League

The power struggle among football institutions over the international calendar is hurting clubs and could lead them to seek alternatives similar to the European Super League, Atlético Madrid CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín said on Wednesday.

“If the institutions continue in this same line, it will not take long for another system to appear to shake things up,” he said while speaking at the World Football Summit.

He said the Super League format wouldn’t be the solution but “changes will have to be made” and “emancipation” will be needed to protect the clubs.

Atlético was one of the clubs initially on board with the Super League project but then pulled out.

Only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have yet to abandon the Super League, which was intended to be a 20-team competition with 15 founding members guaranteed a spot every season.

“If they force us to decide between mom and dad, we will leave home,” he said.

Continental governing bodies, domestic leagues and FIFA have been in a row over plans for a biennial World Cup and the release of players during international breaks.

“Their goal is to create more competitions and to generate more money and power,” Marín said.

Marín called for a restructuring of the international calendar, with some “five or six weeks” reserved for the national teams. He also said the issue of players’ salaries while they are on international duty must be addressed.