Football La-Liga La-Liga Atletico defender Savic suffers injury setback Atletico Madrid is no closer to having Stefan Savic back in action after he suffered a relapse of his hamstring problem. Ben Spratt 20 November, 2019 17:37 IST Stefan Savic is currently out with a hamstring injury. - Getty Images Ben Spratt 20 November, 2019 17:37 IST Stefan Savic has suffered a setback as he bids to return from a hamstring injury.The Atletico Madrid centre-back has been out of action since Montenegro's 0-0 draw against Bulgaria in Euro 2020 qualifying on October 11.Atleti announced Savic, who was substituted after 39 minutes of that match, had suffered a hamstring issue but did not offer an estimated recovery time. And the club revealed in an update on Wednesday the defender has "suffered a relapse of the grade II injury".Savic has undergone tests and, according to Atleti's short statement, "is pending response to treatment".