MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

LIVE Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid score, ATM v RMA, La Liga 2024-25: Big derby day in store but Mbappe out injured

ATM vs RMA: Live score and match updates from the La Liga 2024-25 fixture between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid from the Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid.

Updated : Sep 30, 2024 00:20 IST

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti. | Photo Credit: AP

Catch Sportstar’s live coverage from the La Liga 2024-25 fixture between Atletico and Real Madrid from thefrom the Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid.

  • September 29, 2024 23:32
    Atleti’s lineup is out!
  • September 29, 2024 23:32
    Madrid’s starting 11!
  • September 29, 2024 23:11
    Predicted lineups:

    Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Le Normand, Gimenez, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Gallagher, Lino; Alvarez, Griezmann

    Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius

  • September 29, 2024 23:00
    Preview:

    Atletico Madrid can be inspired by its past wins against Real Madrid, and Diego Simeone remains confident his side can maintain its high motivation despite limited rest time ahead of Sunday’s home derby.

    Atletico was the only team to beat Madrid last season. While the win over its rival in the league did little to disrupt Real’s dominant run, the Copa del Rey victory ended Real’s hopes of a historic treble.

    “A lot has changed up to this moment. It’s an aspect in which we’ve improved, and that’s why the club has grown as it has, and the team is held to the standards it is,” Simeone told reporters on Saturday.

    “Everything starts in the mind. Beyond the physical aspect, which can have an influence at times, motivation is an important weapon for everything in life.”

    Real Madrid players head into the derby with an advantage, having rested an extra two days. Atletico played its midweek match on Thursday at Celta Vigo, while Ancelotti’s men hosted Deportivo Alaves on Tuesday.

    However, star new signing Kylian Mbappe is out injured but coach Ancelotti seems confident in his side’s strength. 

    Obviously playing without Mbappe changes things a bit, but not much,” Ancelotti told reporters Saturday.

    “We’re used to playing without him because last year he wasn’t here.

    “It’s a pity that he’s not here but his absence we can cover for well.”

    Real Madrid still has plenty of attacking options including Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo Goes and potential Ballon d’Or winner Vinicius Junior.

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

La Liga 2024-25 /

La Liga /

Atletico Madrid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid score, ATM v RMA, La Liga 2024-25: Big derby day in store but Mbappe out injured
    Team Sportstar
  2. Afro T10 Season 2: Sikandar Raza led Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers wins title after thrilling final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India beats West Indies by 20 runs in warm-up match
    Team Sportstar
  4. China Open: Alcaraz beats Griekspoor to set up quarterfinal clash with Khachanov
    AFP
  5. ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United holds Kerala Blasters with ten men
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. LIVE Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid score, ATM v RMA, La Liga 2024-25: Big derby day in store but Mbappe out injured
    Team Sportstar
  2. Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Osasuna stops victorious run of Barcelona, beats it 4-2 as Budimir and Zaragoza shine
    AP
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Simeone confident in Atletico form against Real Madrid despite limited rest time
    Reuters
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Real can cover Mbappe injury absence in Madrid derby, says Ancelotti
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid score, ATM v RMA, La Liga 2024-25: Big derby day in store but Mbappe out injured
    Team Sportstar
  2. Afro T10 Season 2: Sikandar Raza led Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers wins title after thrilling final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India beats West Indies by 20 runs in warm-up match
    Team Sportstar
  4. China Open: Alcaraz beats Griekspoor to set up quarterfinal clash with Khachanov
    AFP
  5. ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United holds Kerala Blasters with ten men
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment